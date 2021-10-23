Rapper Drake's Certified Lover Boy is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Don Tolliver's Life of a Don, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Sincerely, Kentrell at No. 3, Meek Mill 's Expensive Pain at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, Kanye West's Donda at No. 9 and The Kid LAROI's (Expletive) Love at No. 10.