Dragon Ball Super is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning about $15.8 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Beast with $11.6 million, followed by Bullet Train at No. 3 with $8 million, Top Gun: Maverick at No. 4 with $5.9 million and DC League of Super-Pets at No. 5 with $5.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Thor: Love and Thunder at No. 6 with $4 million, Nope at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 8 with $3.5 million, Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Bodies Bodies Bodies at No. 10 with $2.4 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 earned about $55.4 million, with Bullet Train in the lead with $13.4 million. This weekend's Top 10 racked up about $63.7 million.