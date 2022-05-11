Anime film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will begin coming to theaters worldwide starting in August, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced.

The latest Dragon Ball film will be released in Japan first on June 11. The film will then be released in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and Asia with subtitles and dubbed.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018, which grossed $120 million globally at the box office.

The new release focuses on the return of the Red Ribbon Army and a new pair of powerful Androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. The Androids, who call themselves super heroes, then start attacking the duo of Gohan and Piccolo.

A new teaser trailer with English subtitles was released for the film, which highlights Gohan and Piccolo's battle against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Gohan's daughter Pan also makes an appearance as she begins to train.

The Japanese voice cast includes Masako Nozawa (Gohan, Goku and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), YÅ«ko Minaguchi (Pan), RyÅ Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Miki ItÅ (Android 18), Bin Shimada (Broly), KÅichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The English voice cast will be announced soon.

In November, video game publisher Bandai Namco announced a new take on the Dragon Ball series with an online multiplayer survival game titled Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

The game revolves around seven players known as survivors who have to escape from one player who is in control of a super-powered villain from Dragon Ball Z.