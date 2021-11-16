Publisher Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday a new take on the Dragon Ball series with an online multiplayer survival game titled Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

The game revolves around seven players known as survivors who have to escape from one player who is in control of a super-powered villain from Dragon Ball Z.

The survivors are placed onto large maps where they must try to resist, escape and survive the villain, known as the raider.

The raider can become stronger as time goes on. Survivors can escape the map using a time machine and can evade capture by using other items from the Dragon Ball Series.

Dragon Ball Z villains Cell, Buu and Frieza will be the first three Raiders in the game.

Cell, in his imperfect form, searches for prey inside of a destroyed city before he powers up and reaches his final form in a new gameplay trailer.

Dragon Ball heroes Oolong and Bulma team up in order to escape Cell along with other characters. Oolong uses stealth and his shapeshifting ability to avoid Cell before he travels across the map using a Saiyan space pod.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.