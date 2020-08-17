Master Roshi is the latest playable character announced for publisher Bandai Namco's fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Master Roshi is a part of the game's third season of new DLC characters along with Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla.

Master Roshi will arrive for the game in September with two other new characters set to be announced at a later date.

The martial arts master uses his signature Evil Containment Wave to defeat an opponent in a gameplay trailer released on Sunday.

"It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won," Bandai Namco said.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, first released in 2018, is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.