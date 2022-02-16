World of Wonder has announced a new documentary series that will follow RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea of The Frock Destroyers.

The four-part series, titled Frockumentary, will go behind-the-scenes as The Frock Destroyers record, release and perform their debut album Frock4Life in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will witness The Frock Destroyers making the album with RuPaul's Drag Race collaborators Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez, and then later embarking on their first tour.

Frockumentary is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on March 15.

"Are you prepared to be Frock Destroyed...again? We all had so much fun on this project, it seems only fitting that we share the story of how it was made with our fans. A passion project that began when we were all catapulted onto the world's main stage, we're beyond excited that we get to share more of our story - Frock4Life!" Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea said in a statement.