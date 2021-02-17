RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shea Coulee says "things are all good" with Valentina following their appearance on the VH1 series.

The 32-year-old drag queen gave an update on her friendship with Valentina during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Coulee and Valentina both completed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, which aired in 2017. Coulee and several other Season 9 stars clashed with Valentina during the reunion after Valentina won Miss Congeniality.

On WWHL, Coulee was asked where her relationship with Valentina stands today.

"Time heals so many things, and honestly, Valentina and I in that reunion very much so had even spoken to each other. We were like, we're very much so going to give our Real Housewives reunion tension reads moment," she said. "We just lived that fantasy, and we've grown so much since then."

"Things are all good," she added.

Coulee also discussed her RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 co-stars India Ferrah and Alexis Mateo, who feuded during the season. Ferrah accused Mateo and Mayhem Miller of plotting to vote against Coulee, while Mateo claimed Ferrah cheated her out of being in the finals.

"I still speak with Alexis," Coulee said. "I don't really speak as much with India, because I think it became a little bit apparent how she tried to spin that."

"It really sucked, because I always try and give people the benefit of the doubt. But that really did ... kind of cheat Alexis out of being able to really make it into the finale," she added.

Coulee won All Stars Season 5, which concluded in July.

Coulee appeared on WWHL with fellow Drag Race alums Jaida Essence Hall and Tatianna. The trio shared their unpopular opinions about Real Housewives stars, including how Coulee thinks Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley's accent is "natural."