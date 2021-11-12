The drag queens who will be competing on Drag Race Italia make grand entrances the latest trailer for Season 1 of the upcoming reality series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contestants Elecktra Bionic, Farida Kant, Ava Hangar and more strut their stuff down the Werkroom runway in the clip released on Friday.

"Farida is cold, beautiful, unreachable and unpredictable," Farida Kant says.

The queens get emotional after meeting up due to making it onto Drag Race Italia. The group then has to get ready for their first challenge and put together their outfits.

Drag Race Italia will premiere Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and internationally. New episodes of the show will premiere day-and-date with its local airing on Discovery+ in Italy.

Drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorzi are serving as the judges.