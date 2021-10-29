Drag Race Italia is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on the first season of the upcoming reality series.

Season 1 will feature eight contestants, who appear in a new teaser trailer that was released on Friday.

The new queens come out of paintings inside of a museum in the clip.

The contestants include Ava Hangar, who has two souls that represent the light of day and devil of the night; Divinity, who is brining Neapolitan pride to the show; Elecktra Bionic, who is described as beautiful, measured and elegant; and Enorma Jean who is a comedy queen and actress.

Also competing are Farida Kant, who is a seamstress, costume designer and dancer; Ivana Vamp, who is described as imposing and funny with a past in opera singing; Le Riche, who is the show's muscle queen and Luquisha Lubamba, who claims to be the highest paid drag queen in Italy.

Drag Race Italia will premiere Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and internationally. New episodes of the show will premiere day-and-date with its local airing on Discovery+ in Italy.

Drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini and influencer Tommaso Zorzi are serving as the judges.