Drag Race Holland will return for a second season in August.

World of Wonder, which produces the show, announced in a press release Friday that Season 2 will premiere Aug. 6 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

Fred van Leer will return as host, with a number of celebrity guest judges to be announced soon.

Drag Race Holland is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race set in the Netherlands. Season 2 will follow 10 new drag queen contestants as they compete each week to be crowned the next Dutch Drag Race Superstar.

"Based on their performance in the challenges and their creations on the runway, the judges will select a winner and the bottom two will have to tulip sync for their lives before the eliminated queen is asked to sashay away," an official description reads.

In a promo video for the season, RuPaul 's Drag Race host RuPaul is seen directing van Leer into a club named Club Glamazon.

Drag Race Holland premiered in September 2020, with Envy Peru named the winner of Season 1. The series airs on Videoland in the Netherlands.