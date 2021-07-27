Drag Race Holland is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.

The 10 contestants, who were showcased in a new trailer on Tuesday, range in age from 22 to 45.

Ivy-Elyse, 35, who is one of the few Asian queens in the Dutch drag scene; Juicy Kutoure, 24, who is described as an all-rounder; Keta Minaj, 39, who has a conceptual style; Love Masisi, 39, who hails from Haiti; and My Little Puny, 39, who is a new queen, make up the roster.

Also competing are Reggy B, 25, who is inspired by modern pop culture; Tabitha, 45, known for her direct humor; The Countess, 22, who wants to perform a piano concert in drag; Vanessa van Cartier, 41, who is the only Italian queen this year; and Vivaldi, 22, who is described as a hair queen.

Drag Race Holland Season 2 will premiere Aug. 6 on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S., which is day-and-date with its local airing on Videoland in the Netherlands.

Dutch television presenter and stylist Fred van Leer is returning as host.

The series is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race set in the Netherlands. Envy Peru was crowned the winner of Season 1 in November.