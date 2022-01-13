Drag Race Espai±a is set to return for a second season on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S.

Season 2 of the RuPaul 's Drag Race spinoff will also air in its home country through ATRESplayer Premium. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Carmen Farala won Season 1 of Drag Race Espai±a, which was wrapped up in July.

The new season will include 12 queens competing to become Spain's next Drag Superstar. Season 1 featured 10 contestants.

Supremme de Luxe is returning as the host and will be joined once again by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking as judges.

RuPaul 's Drag Race UK: Versus the World will be the next Drag Race series released when it premieres on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus on Feb. 1.

The show will feature nine international RuPaul's Drag Race queens from different shows and seasons as they compete to become the first global drag race superstar. The U.K. is serving as the host nation.