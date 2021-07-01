Dracula has to experience life as a human in the new trailer for upcoming animated sequel, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The vampire, now voiced by Brian Hull in place of Adam Sandler , becomes a mortal after his son-in-law Jonathan ( Andy Samberg ) tries out Van Helsing's ( Jim Gaffigan ) transformation ray in the clip released on Thursday.

Jonathan is now a green monster and the transformation ray is used on others around Dracula's castle including Frankenstein (Brad Abrell), who turns into a handsome man.

Dracula has to get used to being overweight and not being able to fly as he takes Jonathan, his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and his other monster friends to the Amazon in order to reverse the transformations.

Dracula gets to experience the sun for the first time, which he stares out for too long, causing him to go temporarily blind.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is coming to theaters on Oct. 1. The sequel, from directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, is the fourth and final entry in the animated series.

Co-stars include Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon.