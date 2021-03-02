Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced on Tuesday that it will cease publishing six titles from the author's line of children's books due to featuring portrayals of people that are hurtful and wrong.

The announcement coincides with Dr. Seuss' birthday. Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, died at the age of 87 in 1991.

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat's Quizzer are the the titles that will no longer be published.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises says it arrived at the decision last year after working with a panel of experts, which included educators.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," the company said in a statement.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises's catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the statement continued.