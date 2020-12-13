Saturday Night Live player Kate McKinnon portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci as an unlikely heartthrob in a comedy sketch this weekend.

Women threw bras at the infectious diseases expert as he and Dr. Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner,) a fellow member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, talked to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer Beck Bennett ) about how the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed.

"This keeps happening. Throughout this whole thing, I've been the only one saying facts, so some people got a crush on me," the faux Fauci said. "Any other year, I'm a 2. This year, I'm a 10."

Blitzer later asked how people will be persuaded to return for a necessary second dose of the vaccine.

"We're using a technique long employed by one-night stands who have caught feelings. We are going to have them leave a necklace at the CVS, so they have an excuse to come back," he explained.

As for which states will get the vaccine first, Fauci replied, "We're going to distribute to states alphabetically, starting with Acalifornia and Bnew York City."

As another woman yelled, "Marry me!" at Fauci, he went on: "If enough Americans get this vaccine, you'll all forget who I am. That's my goal -- to have zero name recognition with Americans because that will mean I did my job well. I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk."

Brad Pitt played Fauci in a previous episode in April.

