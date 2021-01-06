Dr. Dre tells fans he will be home soon, following news he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the rap legend said alongside a black and white photo of himself working inside of a recording studio.

"Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he continued.

Dr. Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Monday after suffering from a brain aneurysm," TMZ reported.

E! News also confirmed Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.

"GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ," Snoop Dogg said on Instagram Tuesday alongside concert footage of himself performing with Dr. Dre.

"Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & strength over his mind & body," Elliott said on Twitter Tuesday.

