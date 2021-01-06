Dr. Dre says he's going 'home soon' following brain aneursym
UPI News Service, 01/06/2021
Dr. Dre tells fans he will be home soon, following news he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.
"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," the rap legend said alongside a black and white photo of himself working inside of a recording studio.
"Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he continued.
Dr. Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Monday after suffering from a brain aneurysm," TMZ reported.
E! News also confirmed Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.
