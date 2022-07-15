Peacock announced it has ordered a second season of its anthology series, Dr. Death.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show is based on Wondery's medical-themed, true-crime podcast of the same name.
Ashley Michel Hoban -- whose credits include Dr. Death Season 1 and The Girl from Plainville -- will serve as showrunner.
The next season will focus on Paolo Macchiarini, who is described in a press release as "a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname 'Miracle Man.'"
"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever," the release said. "As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the 'Miracle Man' into question."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.