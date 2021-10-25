Lee Sun-kyun stars as a genius neuroscientist who can navigate through other people's memories in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Dr. Brain.

Sun-kyun portrays Sewon in the clip, who is accessing the memories of the dead to find out what happened to his family following a mysterious and tragic accident.

The memories of the deceased start to affect Sewon as he starts to hallucinate and imagine things that aren't there.

Dr. Brain is coming to Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The show is the first Korean Apple original coming to the streaming service.

Filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil) is writing and directing the series, which is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name.

Sun-kyun is best known for starring in Parasite. Co-stars include Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won.