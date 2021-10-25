Lee Sun-kyun stars as a genius neuroscientist who can navigate through other people's memories in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Dr. Brain.Sun-kyun portrays Sewon in the clip, who is accessing the memories of the dead to find out what happened to his family following a mysterious and tragic accident.The memories of the deceased start to affect Sewon as he starts to hallucinate and imagine things that aren't there.Dr. Brain is coming to Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The show is the first Korean Apple original coming to the streaming service.Filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil) is writing and directing the series, which is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name.Sun-kyun is best known for starring in Parasite. Co-stars include Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won.