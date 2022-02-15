Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the period drama Tuesday featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham.

The preview shows the Crawley family visit the French Riviera after Violet (Smith) inherits a villa from a man she once had a romance with before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville), Earl of Grantham was born.

In addition, the Crawley family prepares to host a film crew, who are filming a movie at Downton.

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nichol and Sophie McShera also star.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is based on the ITV series Downton Abbey, which had a six-season run from 2010 to 2015. The sequel film Downton Abbey was released in 2019.

Focus Features released a teaser trailer for A New Era in November.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis. The film opens in theaters May 20.