'Downton Abbey: A New Era' trailer explores Violet's 'mysterious past'
UPI News Service, 02/15/2022
Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era.
The studio shared a trailer for the period drama Tuesday featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham.
The preview shows the Crawley family visit the French Riviera after Violet (Smith) inherits a villa from a man she once had a romance with before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville), Earl of Grantham was born.
In addition, the Crawley family prepares to host a film crew, who are filming a movie at Downton.
