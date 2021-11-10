"It's really a new era," Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes told People. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."
Fellowes said the new sequel will be an "unashamedly feel-good movie."
Downton Abbey: A New Era opens in theaters March 18.
