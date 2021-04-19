Fellowes will write the screenplay and produce with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, according to Variety. Simon Curtis will direct the sequel.
"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey," Neame said in a statement.
"There's no place like home for the holidays, and we can't imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawleys back home for their fans," Focus Feature chairman Peter Kujawski added.
Downton Abbey 2 is in production and will open in theaters Dec. 22.
