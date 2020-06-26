Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Down to Earth.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Friday featuring actor Zac Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien.

The preview shows Efron and Olien travel the world to meet different "eco-innovators" and explore healthy, sustainable ways to live.

"We're traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems," Efron says. "Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life."

Efron and Olien visited France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos.

Netflix shared first look photos for Down to Earth earlier this week.

Down to Earth premieres July 10.

Efron will also star in the Quibi adventure travel series Killing Zac Efron. The actor was hospitalized in Australia in December after reportedly contracting a bacterial infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.