Dove Cameron took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 26-year-old singer and actress performed her song "Boyfriend" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Cameron performed while accompanied by live musicians. The star wore a black vintage Givenchy outfit featuring wide-leg pants, a corset top and a long coat.

"wowowow!!! first time performing boyfriend ever on live tv / for late night was so special thank you @jimmyfallon @fallontonight so much for having me!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Boyfriend" is Cameron's first new song of 2022. Cameron released a single and a music video for the song in March.

"thank you to everyone that made my little gay romance futurism sci-fi divine femme dream come to life," she said on Instagram at the time.

Cameron recently teased another new song, "Breakfast."

Cameron is known for starring on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie. She also plays Mal in The Descendants film series.