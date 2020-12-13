The Descendants star Dove Cameron confirmed she and her longtime boyfriend, Gossip Girl reboot actor Thomas Doherty, have broken up.

"Hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time," the 24-year-old actress tweeted Friday.

E! News said the couple had been together for four years.

On Saturday, Cameron told her fans how much she appreciated their support, while also celebrating the success of her latest music video, "We Belong."

"Big feelings. thank you all so much for the lovely reactions and the support on the We Belong video. 1m views and nearly 20m streams. i am constantly humbled and perplexed by your support for me and my work. i love you," she wrote on Instagram.