Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault cast as grown-up 'Powerpuff Girls'
UPI News Service, 03/09/2021
The CW has cast its live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot. Disney's Descendants' Dove Cameron, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet and Jagged Little Pill's Yara Perrault will play adult versions of the animated superheroes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Variety and Deadline confirm the casting. Cameron will play Bubbles, Bennet will play Blossom and Perrault will play Buttercup.
As kids, the trio were super-powered by sugar, spice and Chemical X. As adults, the series finds the girls disillusioned with their superhero past. Of course, a new crisis calls them back into action.
Development on the live-action series was announced in August. Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier wrote the pilot which Maggie Kiley directs.
Bennet has superhero credentials as Skye, a hacker revealed to be an inhuman on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cameron played Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, in Disney's Descendents films. Perault was in the Broadway cast of Jagged, for which Cody also wrote the book based on Alanis Morrisette songs.
Berlanti Productions is producing. Executive Producer Greg Berlanti's company also produces The CW's superhero series The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Superman and Lois. Berlanti Productions' Sarah Schechter and David Madden also oversee Powerpuff.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.