Dougray Scott has exited his role as Jacob Kane on The CW's Batwoman after two seasons.

Scott did not star in Batwoman's Season 2 finale on Sunday and was last seen disbanding the Crows and being transferred to Metropolis to await trail earlier in the season.

Scott's Jacob Kane was the father to Kate Kane (Wallis Day), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

He was an original cast member on the DC Comics drama series.

"Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us. An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane's story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!" showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement.

Kate Kane was the original Batwoman first portrayed by Ruby Rose . Javicia Leslie's character Ryan Wilder has since become the Gotham crimefighter.

Batwoman Season 3 will premiere on Oct. 13.