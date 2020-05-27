Doug Liman will direct Tom Cruise in the first narrative feature film to be shot in space.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that Liman, 54, will direct Cruise, 57, in the new movie filmed aboard the International Space Station.

Liman will also write the script, although plot details are being kept under wraps. The project does not currently have a studio or a financier.

Liman and Cruise previously collaborated on the films American Made and Edge of Tomorrow. Liman is also known for directing Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity.

Deadline said Liman and Cruise came up with the idea for the new movie together, with Liman writing the first draft of the screenplay and co-producing with Cruise.

A timeline for the film is unknown, as Liman first has to complete post-production on Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland , while Cruise has to film back-to-back Mission: Impossible movies.

NASA confirmed earlier this month that it is partnering with Cruise on the new film. Elon Musk and his SpaceX are also involved in the project.

Musk and NASA will launch a rocket carrying two astronauts Wednesday that will be the first human mission into space for SpaceX.