The Bachelorette winner Dotun Olubeko has revealed what he's discovered about Charity Lawson that her other Season 20 bachelors and home viewers didn't get to see.

Charity rejected Joey Graziadei in second place and selected Dotun as her winner at the end of The Bachelorette's twentieth season, which aired August 21 on ABC.

Dotun proposed marriage during the finale, and now he and Charity are happily engaged and claim to be growing deeper in love every single day.

During a joint interview with Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Charity and Dotun reflected on how their romance after the show has been gritty, real and honest.

"I always say -- and I keep saying -- the guys got so lucky that they don't know the Charity that I know now, because she is just, oh my god, like, funny as hell!" Dotun revealed during the September 7 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

Dotun seemed to be suggesting that Charity's other bachelors would've be more smitten -- and maybe even fallen in love -- with the child and family therapist had they witnessed her amazing sense of humor during filming.

And had the suitors become even more invested in Charity, they'd probably leave The Bachelorette totally brokenhearted.

"She's one of the funniest people," Dotun gushed of his fiancee, "and we didn't get to see that side of her per se because we were always having serious conversations and trying to build the relationship."

"But knowing her since, oh my god, that is not what I expected!"

Dotun apparently thought Charity was always going to be on her best behavior in public, acting put together and poised as a new celebrity and reality TV star.

"I was like, 'This is going to be a whole serious relationship and we're going to be all proper.' No! No, no, no," Dotun shared with a laugh.

The integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, CA, added, "We get down and I love that, because that's who I am too. That's probably why we work so well."

Charity, who is originally from Georgia, is going to living in Los Angeles and competing on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season this fall.

After her stint on the ABC reality dancing competition comes to an end, she and Dotun plan to continue living in California or move to New York City for a start fresh.

Charity recently told BachelorNation.com that she and her fiance "don't want a super long engagement" and can see themselves planning a 2024 wedding, or early 2025 at the latest.

And the couple would like to have two weddings in two different countries!

"We are hopeful for a big Nigerian wedding," Charity revealed, which would honor Dotun's native country and his family's proud heritage.

"My mother-in-law says she wants to whisk us away! So we're hanging onto that," Charity said.

"And then [we'd have] probably a more intimate, smaller one. Either way, we're both excited for those next steps. But we're just enjoying this moment."

Dotun and The Bachelorette star's speeches at the Final Rose Ceremony have been compared to wedding vows.

They expressed how much they valued, respected and admired each other, and they were both deeply in love.

"With Dotun, it boils down to a feeling you can't really place and you can't really pinpoint; you just have it and it's there, and when it comes together, you feel alive," Charity gushed on the finale of her season.

"I love Dotun, and I see, so clearly, a future with him -- a future that is going to bring me the most happiness."

Before Joey stars on The Bachelor in early 2024, ABC is premiering Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season as well as The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner on Thursday, September 28 beginning at 8PM ET/PT.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

