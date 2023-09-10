Dotun proposed marriage during the finale, and now he and Charity are happily engaged and claim to be growing deeper in love every single day.
During a joint interview with Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Charity and Dotun reflected on how their romance after the show has been gritty, real and honest.
"I always say -- and I keep saying -- the guys got so lucky that they don't know the Charity that I know now, because she is just, oh my god, like, funny as hell!" Dotun revealed during the September 7 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
Dotun seemed to be suggesting that Charity's other bachelors would've be more smitten -- and maybe even fallen in love -- with the child and family therapist had they witnessed her amazing sense of humor during filming.
And had the suitors become even more invested in Charity, they'd probably leave The Bachelorette totally brokenhearted.
"She's one of the funniest people," Dotun gushed of his fiancee, "and we didn't get to see that side of her per se because we were always having serious conversations and trying to build the relationship."
"But knowing her since, oh my god, that is not what I expected!"
Dotun apparently thought Charity was always going to be on her best behavior in public, acting put together and poised as a new celebrity and reality TV star.
Dotun andThe Bachelorette star's speeches at the Final Rose Ceremony have been compared to wedding vows.
They expressed how much they valued, respected and admired each other, and they were both deeply in love.
"With Dotun, it boils down to a feeling you can't really place and you can't really pinpoint; you just have it and it's there, and when it comes together, you feel alive," Charity gushed on the finale of her season.
Before Joey stars on The Bachelor in early 2024, ABC is premieringBachelor in Paradise's ninth season as well as The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner on Thursday, September 28 beginning at 8PM ET/PT.