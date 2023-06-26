The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.
Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.
After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.
But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.
Could Dotun end up being the guy of Charity's dreams after she's experienced heartbreak multiple times in her past?
Does Dotun have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose and possibly end up as her winner and potential fiance?