Dotun Olubeko is one of 25 bachelors hoping to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's twentieth season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dotun is a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.

Could Dotun end up being the guy of Charity's dreams after she's experienced heartbreak multiple times in her past?

Does Dotun have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose and possibly end up as her winner and potential fiance?

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Dotun Olubeko.


Dotun is "the full package" and ready to find his person, says ABC

Dotun is tall, driven and ambitious. He's hoping his future wife has the same love for adventure and excitement for the little things like he does.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


The Bachelorette bachelor comes from a big Nigerian-American family

Dotun moved to the United States as a child.

He describes himself as open-minded, full of love and the best listener. Dotun has a zest for life and even once went on a spontaneous 45-day trip around Europe.


Dotun went to college in California with a passion for health and wellness

Dotun attended California State University, Chico from 2015-2018.

He then pursued his Master of Science from the University of Western States.

Dotun received his Master of Science in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine as well as his Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Sciences w/ focus in Sports Nutrition.

He was double minor in Health and Wellness and Health Promotion.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Dotun is the owner of DPT Fitness

Dotun, a former track star, has owned his own fitness studio since March 2020.

He is a former multi-sport collegiate athlete, NCAA All-American, and sponsored pro athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT
While in school, Dotun also received the Outstanding Performance in the Classroom award.


Dotun teaches nutrition and exercise techniques on his Instagram page

Dotun has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and he teaches people how to get in shape and live a healthy lifestyle.

Over the years, Dotun has been nursing and bouncing back from old sport injuries and a foot fracture. â €

Click here to read The Bachelorette spoilers for Charity's upcoming season, including which bachelors made it all the way to the end.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 20
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 20 NEWS