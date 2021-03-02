Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new anime series Dota: Dragon's Blood.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated fantasy series Monday featuring Yuri Lowenthal as the voice of the main character, Davion, the Dragon Knight.

The preview shows Davion escort Princess Mirana (Lara Pulver) on a journey to find the moon goddess Selemene's magical lotuses to resurrect her. Selemene returns but may not be what her followers expected.

The trailer also teases epic battles with dragons.

"Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined," Netflix said in an official synopsis.

Dota: Dragon's Blood is based on the Dota video game franchise, including the 2013 game Dota 2. Valve, the developers of the game, co-produced the series with Netflix.

The TV series is created by Ashley Miller and also features the voices of Josh Keaton as Bram, Tony Todd as Slyrak the Ember Eldwurm, Troy Baker as Invoker, Kari Wahlgren as Luna and Alix Wilton Regan as Selemene.

Dota: Dragon's Blood premieres March 25 on Netflix.