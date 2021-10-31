Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley took to Instagram this weekend to thank the police and her fans for their support after she and her family fell victim to a home invasion last week.

"More than anything, I'm feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out," the 45-year-old reality TV personality wrote in Saturday's post.

People.com said three male intruders broke into and robbed Kemsley's Encino Hills, Calif. home Wednesday night

Her two children -- son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 -- slept through the incident and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London at the time.

No injuries were reported during the home invasion, which police are investigating.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," Kemsley wrote. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming.

"My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed," she added.