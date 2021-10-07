Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley says the Season 11 reunion was an "intense" experience.

The 45-year-old television personality teased the show's upcoming four-part reunion during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When asked to describe the reunion, Kemsley said it was "so intense."

"It was intense ... we all knew it was going to be challenging and not easy for you," Kemsley told WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

"It was intense to be there, it was intense to watch," she added.

Kemsley said her co-star Erika Jayne answered questions at the reunion following drama throughout the season about her divorce from Tom Girardi and allegations Girardi misappropriated millions of dollars in clients funds.

"Not a lot of people could do what Erika did by showing up, answering the questions that she did. And she answered every question -- there were some tough questions," Kemsley said.

Bravo released a trailer for the reunion Wednesday that shows Cohen grilling Jayne about her divorce and legal issues.

