Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley is leaving the show after six seasons.

The 55-year-old television personality announced her exit from the Bravo reality series in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end.

Medley joined RHONY in Season 7, which premiered in 2015. She said the show was "a great outlet" following the death of her husband, Richard Medley, in 2011.

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," the star said.

"Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success," she added. "Clip!"

Medley's co-star Lisa Rinna and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge were among those to react in the comments.

"True Queen," Rinna wrote.

"No! you're gonna be missed!" Judge said.

Medley announced her departure ahead of the Season 12 finale and reunion. Medley clashed with her co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer during the season.

De Lesseps addressed her issues with Medley on Watch What Happens Live this month, saying she believes Medley "shames" her for her drinking in order "to make herself feel better" about her own drinking.

Medley said on WWHL in July that she "felt terrible" about a previous remark about de Lesseps' mugshot. De Lesseps was arrested in 2017 for disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.

Medley's exit from RHONY follows Bethenny Frankel's departure after Season 11.