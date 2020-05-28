DC Universe and HBO Max are teasing Doom Patrol Season 2.

The streaming services shared posters for the season Thursday depicting Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner and Mark Sheppard as Willoughby Kipling.

The posters both have a Wizard of Oz theme. One poster shows Dorothy hosting a tea party for Willoughby, Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby) and other members of the Doom Patrol.

"There's no place like home!" the caption reads.

Another poster shows Dorothy and the Doom Patrol posing on the Yellow Brick Road.

"Somewhere over Doom Manor..." the post reads.

Dorothy, the daughter of the Chief (Timothy Dalton), was introduced at the end of Season 1. Sheppard guest starred as Willoughby in two episodes of the first season.

Doom Patrol is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The series is created by Jeremy Carver and co-stars Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser and Joivan Wade.

Season 2 premieres June 25 on DC Universe and HBO Max.