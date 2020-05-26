The Doobie Brothers are postponing their 50th anniversary tour.

The rock band announced Tuesday on Instagram that they are rescheduling the tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This decision has been made with the health and safety of fans, crew and local employees in mind," the post reads.

The tour, which will reunite Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee for the first time in nearly 25 years, was initially slated to begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla. The opening date has been rescheduled for July 17, 2021.

Previously announced dates in Mount Pleasant, Mich., Sioux City, Iowa, Boise, Idaho, Albuquerque, N.M., Little Rock, Ark., Bossier City, La., and Memphis, Tenn., have been canceled.

Ticketholders can hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates, or request a refund.

The Doobie Brothers initially announced the tour in November and added more dates later in the month.

"We're truly excited about our 50th anniversary tour as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," Johnston said at the time.