Don't Worry Darling follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a young couple living in the idyllic community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.
The trailer shows Alice begin to uncover the dark side of Victory and challenge her husband, who is committed to the project, and the company's CEO, Frank (Chris Pine).
"When cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?" an official synopsis reads.
