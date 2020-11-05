Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling recently had it's production temporarily shut down after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Production was taking place in Los Angeles and was halted Wednesday. The positive test came up during routine testing. Don't Worry Darling will be on hold for around 14 days, the standard for quarantine protocols.

The positive test did not come from a principle cast member, Variety and Deadline reported. Studio New Line has not announced who from the production tested positive.

Don't Worry Darling, which takes place in the 1950s, is a psychological thriller about an unhappy housewife who finds out something disturbing about her husband.

Wilde, who also has a minor role in the project, wrote the script with Carey and Shane Van Dyke and Katie Silberman.