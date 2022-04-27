Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse of the new film Don't Worry Darling.

The studio shared a first-look photo for the psychological thriller Tuesday following the film's presentation at CinemaCon.

The photo shows Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get close while cuddling in bed. The pair play Jack and Alice, a young couple living in an idyllic experimental community in California in the 1950s.

Don't Worry Darling follows housewife Alice (Pugh) as she becomes increasingly suspicious of Jack's (Styles) work, known as the Victory Project, and learns he may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Olivia Wilde directed the film and co-stars with Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. The cast presented a trailer at CinemaCon that showed Styles and Pugh's characters getting intimate, at one point with Pine's character in the room.

Wilde told the audience that Don't Worry Darling is reminiscent of "Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show."

"It's my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition," the actress said.

Wilde said the film asks the audience to "imagine a life where you could have anything ... true love with the perfect partner, real trusted friendships. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you willing to sacrifice to do what's right?"

Wilde previously shared a teaser for Don't Worry Darling in September.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23. The film is Wilde's second as a director after the 2019 movie Booksmart.