Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Don't Look Up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy Tuesday featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall's former student Kate Dibiasky.

The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn of a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman and Cate Blanchett also star. Don't Look Up is written and directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short).

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the movie in September.

"With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical -- what will it take to get the world to just look up?" an official description reads.

Don't Look Up opens in select theaters Dec. 10 before its release Dec. 24 on Netflix.