Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, Don't Look Up, is the No. 1 movie on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 for the week of Dec. 20-26 is The Unforgivable, followed by Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw at No. 3, Back to the Outback at No. 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Christmas Chronicles at No. 5, Red Notice at No. 7, California Christmas: City Lights at No. 8, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two at No. 9 and A Boy Called Christmas at No. 10.

The streaming service also released its list of most-watched movies.

Red Notice was No. 1, followed by Bird Box at No. 2, Extraction at No. 3, The Irishman at No. 4, The Kissing Booth 2 at No. 5, 6 Underground at No. 6, Spenser Confidential at No. 7, Enola Holmes at No. 8, The Unforgivable at No. 9 and Army of the Dead at No. 10.