Satirical sci-fi film Don't Look Up has set a new Netflix weekly viewing record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence , broke Netflix's record for the most viewing hours in a single week following its release Dec. 24.

Netflix confirmed Thursday to Deadline that Don't Look Up had 152.29 million hours watched globally in the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Variety said the film had 111,030,000 hours viewed in its first two days.

In addition, Don't Look Up is the third-most-watched film in Netflix history, following Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

McKay said in a tweet Tuesday that he was "straight up flabbergasted" by the amount of views.

Don't Look Up is written, directed and produced by McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short). The film follows an astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and his student (Lawrence), who try to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy life on Earth.

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry. Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Street also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!