McKay said in a tweet Tuesday that he was "straight up flabbergasted" by the amount of views.
Don't Look Up is written, directed and produced by McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short). The film follows an astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and his student (Lawrence), who try to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy life on Earth.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.