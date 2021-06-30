Stephen Lang is back as Norman Nordstrom, aka The Blind Man, in the newest trailer for upcoming sequel, Don't Breathe 2.

The Blind Man is living a more peaceful life following the events of the first film and acts as a father figure to a young girl (Madelyn Grace) who he is training in the clip released on Wednesday.

The Blind Man returns to his violent ways, however, after the girl is kidnapped, setting him down a path of destruction and death.

The armed and dangerous kidnappers tease The Blind Man about his past and threaten to tell the girl the truth as the two sides battle it out. The Blind Man then embarks on a rescue mission to get the girl back after he is left for dead.

"The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him," reads the synopsis.

Don't Breathe 2, from director Rodo Sayagues, is coming to theaters on Aug. 13. Sayagues wrote the script with Fede Alvarez. Brendan Sexton III also stars.