Rapper and actor Donald Glover unexpectedly released a new 12-track album online Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The untitled record includes collaborations with Ariana Grande , 21 Savage and SZA, Variety said.

Rolling Stone said it is playing on a loop for free on the dedicated website www.DonaldGloverPresents.com

It is not available for purchase yet on other platforms.

The music was released as many live events were canceled and cultural institutions closed their doors in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Glover's last album was 2016's Awaken, My Love! -- which he recorded under the name Childish Gambino.

He is also known for his acting work in the TV shows Atlanta and Community, as well as the films Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Lion King.