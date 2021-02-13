Atlanta creator-actor Donald Glover and Fleabag writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge are working on an Amazon series based on the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair confirmed Friday they are writing and will star in the show.

It is expected to debut in 2022.

Francesca Sloane -- whose credits include Atlanta and Fargo -- is co-creator and will be the showrunner for the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played the married, rival spies in the original.

ABC made a TV pilot inspired by the film for the 2006-07 season, but it was not picked up to series.

Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster played the title roles.