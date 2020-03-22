Donald Glover -- who performs as a rapper under the name Childish Gambino -- has released his new album 3.15.20 on all major digital platforms.

The artist temporarily previewed it as an untitled collection of 12 tracks for fans last weekend by streaming it for free on a continuous loop on the website DonaldGloverPresents.

The unexpected album was removed 12 hours after it was posted.

Variety said it was officially made available for download early Sunday via streaming services, but can also be listened to for free on DonaldGloverPresents.com again.

It can be heard on YouTube, too.