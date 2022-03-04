Donald Glover and the rest of his crew head to Europe in the new trailer for Atlanta Season 3.

Glover returns as Earn, who is accompanying Brian Tyree Henry 's Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles during his successful tour of Europe alongside LaKeith Stanfield's Darius and Zazie Beetz 's Van in the clip released on Friday.

The group explore their new surroundings and try to adjust to their newfound success. Paper Boi also has to deal with rowdy fans.

The 10-episode third season takes place almost entirely in Europe. Atlanta is returning after the rap-industry comedy went on hiatus for three years.

Glover created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

Atlanta Season 3 is set to premiere on March 24 on FX. The series will also be available through Hulu.