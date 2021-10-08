USA Network announced the premiere date of a Nash Bridges reunion movie. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin will return in the film simply titled Nash Bridges, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and Marin played San Francisco policemen in the CBS drama. Nash Bridges ran for six seasons from 1996 - 2001.

Jeff Perry also returns. Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Bonnie Sommerville join the cast of the movie.

Carlton Cuse created Nash Bridges. Cuse went on to executive produce Lost, Bates Motel, Jack Ryan and many more series.

Bill Chais wrote the movie and Greg Beeman directs. They executive produce with Cuse and Johnson.

Jodi Lynne O'Keefe, who played Nash's (Johnson) daughter, Cassidy, is not listed in the movie credits. James Gammon, who played Nash's father, died in 2010. Jaime Gomez's character, Evan Cortez, was killed in the final season.