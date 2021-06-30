Don Cheadle is a married man.

The 56-year-old actor confirmed on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he married his longtime partner, Bridgid Coulter , amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheadle spoke to guest host Wanda Sykes, who said she owed Cheadle an apology for her initial reaction to the news.

"I do, because you text me, at the top of the year, I guess. And you told me that you just got married," Sykes said. "And I was like, 'Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.' I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?'"

"I think I just texted something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you,'" she added. "I was like, damn ... Yeah, I was like, Cheadle went Hollywood. Because I didn't know you guys weren't married."

Cheadle said he can understand why Sykes came to that conclusion.

"Yeah, I mean, that's understandable, given that we'd been together 28 years before we got married," he said of himself and Coulter. "I hold you blameless."

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since 1992 and have two daughters, Ayana, 26, and Imani, 24. Cheadle shared a photo of Coulter on Instagram in February and included the hashtags #wifey #wife and #life.

Cheadle plays James Rhodes, aka War Machine, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently portrayed the character in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.