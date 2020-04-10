Black Monday co-stars Don Cheadle and Regina Hall settled an ongoing, comedic dispute concerning workplace etiquette on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Cheadle explained on Thursday that the pair have to attend yearly HR meetings about sexual harassment.

"Regina thought that this was like an instruction video on like how to harass. We had to keep reminding her as she was touching all of us, while we were going through the meeting, that these are what not to do, not how to do it better" Cheadle said.

"I think many of those things that Don is talking about are really open for interpretation," Hall said before stating that she touches Cheadle due to him wearing tank tops to work.

"I think that what he is suggesting to me is 'Please touch,'" she continued.

Kimmel acted as a meditator for the comedic dispute and sided with Cheadle. The late night host also discussed the male nudity that appears on Black Monday.

"I think it's good. I think it's important to see variations. To celebrate the male body," Hall said.

Black Monday airs Sundays on Showtime at 7 p.m. EDT