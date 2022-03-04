Euphoria stars Dominic Fike and Zendaya have released a song from the hit HBO series.

Fike, 26, and Zendaya , 24, released a single and lyric video for the song "Elliot's Song" on Friday.

Fike and Zendaya play Elliot and Rue on Euphoria, which completed its second season last week. Fike initially performed "Elliot's Song" during a scene with Zendaya in the Season 2 finale.

The studio version of "Elliot's Song" also features vocals from Zendaya, who co-wrote the song with Labrinth.

Fike announced the song's release and poked fun at the TV version's length in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"we made the song shorter..." he wrote. "'Elliot's Song' with @zendaya this friday."

Euphoria, which follows a group of high school students as they navigate love, addiction and more, was renewed for a third season in February ahead of its Season 2 finale.

"[Series creator] Sam [Levinson], Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said at the time.

The series also stars Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Barbie Ferreira

Euphoria marked Fike's major acting debut. The singer is best known for the single "3 Nights" and released his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in July 2020.